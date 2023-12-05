HONOLULU (KHON2) — A strong high-pressure system situated to the north of the state is set to swiftly advance eastward, keeping brisk trade winds in place until Wednesday. By Thursday, a front will be approaching from the northwest, causing a reduction in wind strength and a shift to light and variable winds. This front is expected to linger near the western part of the state from Friday into Saturday, heightening the likelihood of showers for Kauai.