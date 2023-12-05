HONOLULU (KHON2) — A strong high-pressure system situated to the north of the state is set to swiftly advance eastward, keeping brisk trade winds in place until Wednesday. By Thursday, a front will be approaching from the northwest, causing a reduction in wind strength and a shift to light and variable winds. This front is expected to linger near the western part of the state from Friday into Saturday, heightening the likelihood of showers for Kauai.
Mostly dry conditions returning to the state through this weekend
