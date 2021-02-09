Mostly dry and cool weather for the islands through the weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A weakening cold front over the Big Island will move east of the state tonight. High pressure will build in north of the area tonight and Wednesday with northeast trade winds returning. Trade winds will continue on into Friday with just a few passing showers expected over windward and mauka areas. Another cold front will be approaching the area over the weekend then stall west of the area early next week. Winds will become lighter and favor an east to southeast direction during that time. Shower activity may increase early next week as moisture embedded in this flow moves into the area.