Morning sunshine and afternoon showers for the islands through next week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Deep low pressure developing far northwest of the state on Thursday will cause trade winds to veer out of the southeast.

This leads to a somewhat unstable land and sea breeze regime that will produce spotty showers, some briefly heavy, over the islands during the afternoon hours.

Winds will turn more southerly on Friday and the weekend, likely drawing up deeper moisture over the islands and fueling more shower activity.

A front associated with the low is expected to maintain wet conditions over the state on Monday and Tuesday.