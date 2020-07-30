Morning showers expected, with locally strong trade winds across Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A high north of the state will move little through next week, keeping fresh to locally strong trade winds across Hawaii.
Showers will favor windward areas, occasionally spilling to leeward sides of the smaller islands, and will be most prevalent at night. A stable atmosphere will keep rainfall amounts light.
