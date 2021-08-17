A light wind pattern will hold in place through Wednesday, with showers developing over the island interiors each afternoon, and a few showers possible near the coast each night.

More typical trade wind weather will return Thursday through Saturday, with showers favoring windward and mauka areas.

The trades appear to become disrupted again Sunday through early next week, with sea breezes favoring shower development over the island interiors during the afternoon hours.

A high surf advisory is in effect for parts of the state.