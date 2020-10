HONOLULU (KHON2) – A stalled and gradually weakening front near Kauai will focus clouds and showers over the western portion of the state the next couple of days, with showers most likely over leeward areas as light to moderate south winds continue.

Maui County and the Big Island will have fewer showers as light east to southeast deliver somewhat drier air.

The front will dissipate by Wednesday, with light winds and mostly dry conditions prevailing statewide from midweek into next weekend.