HONOLULU (KHON2) — A large area of high pressure will remain anchored well north of the islands through the remainder of the work week, before slowly beginning to drift eastward this weekend.

This pattern will maintain moderate to breezy easterly trade winds across the state through the weekend.

Moist trade wind flow will enhance showers across the islands this morning while varying amounts of moisture drifting across the region will maintain chances for showers across mainly windward and mauka sections through the weekend.