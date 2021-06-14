Modest increase in showers expected late Tuesday and Wednesday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — High pressure north of the state will keep moderate to locally breezy trades in place through Friday.

Fairly dry trade wind weather will prevail through Tuesday morning, with the remnants of an old front bringing an increase in shower coverage and intensity to Kauai and Oahu Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday.

A more typical trade wind shower pattern will resume Wednesday night and hold through early next week, with showers favoring windward and mauka areas and a few showers reaching leeward communities from time to time.

