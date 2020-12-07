Moderate trade winds with brief passing windward showers expected to kick off the week

Weather Blog
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A high pressure system moving in from the west will bring moderate trade winds with brief passing windward showers through Tuesday.

Another cold front moving in from the northwest will bring another round of light winds from Wednesday through Thursday.

A more extended period of trade winds gradually strengthens from Friday on through the weekend. Expect just a few showers over island interior sections during the light wind period, with passing windward and mountain showers with brief leeward shower activity during the trade wind regimes.

