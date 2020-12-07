Moderate trade winds with brief passing windward showers expected to kick off the week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A high pressure system moving in from the west will bring moderate trade winds with brief passing windward showers through Tuesday.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

Another cold front moving in from the northwest will bring another round of light winds from Wednesday through Thursday.

A more extended period of trade winds gradually strengthens from Friday on through the weekend. Expect just a few showers over island interior sections during the light wind period, with passing windward and mountain showers with brief leeward shower activity during the trade wind regimes.