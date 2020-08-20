Moderate trade winds, with an increase in clouds and showers expected across the state

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A high pressure system north of the islands will produce moderate to locally breezy trade winds across the state Thursday.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

A plume of tropical moisture continues to drift into the islands this morning spreading increasing clouds and showers across the state, with isolated thunderstorms possible for the Big Island Thursday.

The highest shower activity associated with this moisture surge will remain south of the smaller islands with lesser rainfall impacts for all islands west of the Big Island.

More typical trade wind weather with brief passing showers remains in the forecast from the weekend into the first half of next week.

Latest Stories on KHON2