Moderate trade winds will spread across the state

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Moderate trade winds will spread across the region with high pressure north of the islands moving to the east Wednesday.

Cool, dry air will continue, with just a few passing showers mainly over the windward and mauka areas.

The weekend could see an uptick in showers along with another bout of light southeast winds ahead of a cold front approaching from the northwest. This front is expected to stall west of the area early next week.

