Moderate trade winds will prevail through the week

Weather Blog
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Clouds and showers will favor windward and mountain areas each day, especially through the overnight and early morning periods as pockets of moisture move through.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

Cloud and shower coverage is expected to increase from Wednesday night through Friday as deep moisture moves in from the southeast. 

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories