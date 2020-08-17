HONOLULU (KHON2) — Clouds and showers will favor windward and mountain areas each day, especially through the overnight and early morning periods as pockets of moisture move through.
Cloud and shower coverage is expected to increase from Wednesday night through Friday as deep moisture moves in from the southeast.
- Moderate trade winds will prevail through the week
