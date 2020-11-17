Moderate trade winds will prevail through midweek

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Moderate easterly trade winds will prevail through midweek, then increase by the upcoming weekend as high pressure builds to the north.

Increasing moisture associated with a dissipating front moving into the area tonight and Wednesday will bring more showery conditions, especially over windward and mountain locations. 

