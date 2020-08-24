HONOLULU (KHON2) — Moderate trade winds will prevail during the next couple of days, with low clouds and brief showers favoring windward facing slopes, especially during the overnight and early morning hours.
In addition, expect clouds and a few showers each afternoon over the upslope sections of the leeward Big Island. The trade winds may weaken slightly around mid-week, but the dry trade wind pattern will likely continue.
