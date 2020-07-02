Moderate trade winds will persist Thursday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Moderate trade winds will persist today, before lowering to light to moderate levels Friday through Independence Day.

The trades will ramp back up to moderate levels Sunday and Monday, then increase to breezy levels Tuesday through the middle of next week.

Showers will favor windward and mauka areas through the period, although they will be a little more active Friday through Saturday night as a trough of low pressure passes from east to west across the island chain.

More typical trade wind weather featuring mainly windward and mauka showers and a stray leeward spillover should return Sunday through the middle of next week.