HONOLULU (KHON2) — Moderate trade winds will continue this week, becoming locally breezy at times.
The trade winds will deliver just a few brief showers to mainly windward areas for most of the week, but an area of increased moisture may bring the promise of a few more showers Wednesday and Thursday.
