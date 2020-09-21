Moderate trade winds will continue this week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Moderate trade winds will continue this week, becoming locally breezy at times.

The trade winds will deliver just a few brief showers to mainly windward areas for most of the week, but an area of increased moisture may bring the promise of a few more showers Wednesday and Thursday. 

