HONOLULU (KHON2) — The remains of a front will bring an uptick in showers mainly to the windward sides of Kauai, Oahu and Molokai through Friday.

High pressure building north of the state will maintain moderate trade which will become breezy this weekend, with typical trade wind weather expected over the weekend and early next week.

A small craft advisory remains in effect.