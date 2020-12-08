Moderate trade winds to continue Tuesday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A high pressure center north of the Hawaiian Islands will continue to produce moderate trade winds Tuesday.
A cold front moving in from the northwest on Wednesday will bring another round of light and variable winds through Thursday.
A more extended period of trade winds gradually strengthens from Friday on through the weekend. Expect brief passing windward and mountain showers with just a few leeward showers during the trade wind regimes, and just a few showers over island interior sections during the light wind period.