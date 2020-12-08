Moderate trade winds to continue Tuesday

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- Moderate trade winds with brief passing windward showers will remain through Tuesday. Light winds over the smaller islands is in store Wednesday through Thursday while trade winds remain over the Big Island. State wide trade wind weather is expected from Friday through the weekend. Expect clouds and a few showers over island interior sections during lighter wind periods with cooler nighttime and morning temperatures. During trade winds, expect passing windward and mountain showers with brief showers over leeward locations.

The current large northwest swell will gradually subside through early Tuesday morning. A reinforcing north-northwest swell is expected to reach the islands during the day on Tuesday. As a result, a High Surf Advisory remains in effect through Tuesday afternoon for most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands. This HSA will likely need to be extended through Tuesday night for most of these same shorelines. The north-northwest swell will slowly subside from Wednesday through Thursday. A moderate northwest and a small north swell are expected from Friday into Saturday. A larger northwest swell arriving late Saturday will cause surf to increase along most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands from Saturday night through Sunday.