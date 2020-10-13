Moderate trade winds in place, with passing showers favoring windward areas

HONOLULU (KHON2) — High pressure northeast of the state will keep moderate trade winds in place Tuesday, with passing showers favoring windward areas.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

The trades ease Tuesday evening, then become disrupted later Tuesday night through at least Thursday as a front approaches from the northwest.

This is expected to bring a land and sea breeze pattern to the state, with showers favoring areas near the coast at night and island interiors during the afternoon and early evening hours.

The first cold front of the season appears to push into the islands late in the week or over the weekend, potentially bringing heavy rain and thunderstorms, particularly over the western half of the state.

Latest Stories on KHON2