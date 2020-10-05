Moderate trade winds expected to kick off the week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A weak ridge north of the state and a trough to the south, will keep moderate trade winds in place Monday.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

The trades will weaken ever so slightly Tuesday through Wednesday as a trough sets up north of the state.

The ridge will become more dominant late in the week through the weekend, bringing a slight uptick in trade wind speeds.

Showers will favor windward and mauka areas during the overnight and early morning hours, with a stray shower reaching leeward sections from time to time.

