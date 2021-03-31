HONOLULU (KHON2) — A typical trade wind pattern will hold in place across the island chain during the next seven days.

Moderate trade winds are expected through Friday, with the trades strengthening to breezy levels over the weekend, and becoming windy early next week.

Passing showers will favor windward and mauka areas through the period, particularly at night and during the early morning hours, with a stray shower spreading leeward from time to time.