Moderate trade winds and generally dry weather is here but not for long

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Moderate trade winds and generally dry weather will prevail today.

More showery weather is expected Tuesday and Wednesday as an area of moisture moves in from the east, with the trades dropping off just a bit as well.

More typical weather and slightly stronger trades will return Thursday through the weekend as high pressure strengthens to our north.

There are no watches, warnings, or advisories at this time.