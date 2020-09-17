Moderate trade wind weather will continue, with an increase expected Friday

Weather Blog
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Moderate trade wind weather will continue through today, with an increase expected Friday and over the weekend.

Windward showers may increase this weekend as moisture from an old frontal boundary pushes in from the east.

Breezy trade winds will continue into next week. 

