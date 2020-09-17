Moderate trade wind weather will continue, with an increase expected Friday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Moderate trade wind weather will continue through today, with an increase expected Friday and over the weekend.
[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]
Windward showers may increase this weekend as moisture from an old frontal boundary pushes in from the east.
Breezy trade winds will continue into next week.
