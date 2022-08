HONOLULU (KHON2) – Moderate trade winds will prevail through the remainder of the weekend.

Showers will remain focused over windward areas, and aside from afternoon showers over the Kona sloes of the Big Island, leeward areas will be rather dry.

Trades will ease Monday and Tuesday, allowing daytime sea breezes to produce afternoon clouds and isolated showers over leeward terrain.

Trade winds will strengthen late Wednesday and Thursday and will likely become breezy by Friday.