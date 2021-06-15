Moderate to locally breezy trades are here to stay

HONOLULU (KHON2) — High pressure north of the state will keep moderate to locally breezy trades in place through Friday, with the trades easing into the light to moderate range Saturday through Monday as a front approaches and stalls well northwest of the islands.

The remnants of an old front will bring an increase in shower coverage and intensity to Kauai and Oahu later this morning through Wednesday, with rain chances expected to be the highest over windward areas, particularly on Kauai.

A more typical trade wind pattern will return Wednesday night and hold through early next week, with showers favoring windward and mauka areas and a few showers reaching leeward communities from time to time.

A small craft advisory remains in effect for parts of the state.