HONOLULU (KHON2) — Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will continue for the next couple of days, with stronger trade winds expected over the weekend. The trade winds will deliver an area of enhanced moisture into Thursday, providing numerous showers to windward areas, and scattered showers leeward.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

A low aloft will support locally heavy showers and thunderstorms over Kauai and adjacent waters today, diminishing by tonight.

A return to a more typical trade wind weather pattern is expected Thursday into Friday and continuing through the weekend, with windward showers occasionally spreading leeward.