HONOLULU (KHON2) — Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will continue into the weekend, with winds diminishing and becoming light Sunday and Monday.
[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]
The trade winds will deliver an increased amount of clouds and showers the next day or two, mainly to windward areas, as an area of moisture moves through.
Drier trade wind weather Friday and Saturday will likely continue into the weekend as winds diminish.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Moderate to locally breezy trade winds to continue
- Coronavirus: DOH reports 63 new cases brings state total to 11,522
- Two sharks spotted at Kaimana Beach
- Vote America makes push on Nat’l Voter Registration Day
- Five Hawaiian green sea turtles released into Maui coastal waters