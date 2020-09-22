Moderate to locally breezy trade winds to continue

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will continue into the weekend, with winds diminishing and becoming light Sunday and Monday.

The trade winds will deliver an increased amount of clouds and showers the next day or two, mainly to windward areas, as an area of moisture moves through.

Drier trade wind weather Friday and Saturday will likely continue into the weekend as winds diminish.

