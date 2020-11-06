Moderate to locally breezy trade winds expected to return, with windward and mauka showers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A low pressure system northwest of the Hawaiian Islands will continue to drift northward away from the state.

A high pressure ridge will fill in over the islands Friday with moderate to locally breezy easterly trade winds returning to the region. Clouds and passing showers will favor windward and mountain areas of each island with higher coverage in the overnight to early morning hours.

A cloud band associated with the remnants of an old cold front will move into the islands from the northeast direction, producing a brief period of enhanced showers over all islands on Monday morning. Otherwise expect more blustery trade wind weather to last through the first half of next week.

