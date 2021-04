HONOLULU (KHON2) — Moderate to breezy easterly trade winds will persist through the weekend, with clouds and showers favoring windward and mountain locations.

Windward shower coverage could increase throughout Friday and into Saturday night as an upper low moves through from north to south.

Warm and humid conditions, along with increasing rainfall chances, may return early next week as the trade winds diminish ahead of an approaching front.