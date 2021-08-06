Moderate to breezy trade winds will stick around into the weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A strong high pressure system far north of the Hawaiian Islands will keep moderate to breezy trade winds over the region through Saturday.

Weak upper level troughing will also keep brief passing showers in the forecast favoring windward and mountain areas into Saturday.

The high center will drift further northeast on Sunday decreasing trade wind speeds a bit into early next week with decreasing shower coverage in the forecast.

Increasing shower trends are likely by the middle of next week.

A small craft advisory remains in effect for most of the state.