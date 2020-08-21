HONOLULU (KHON2) — Moderate to breezy trade winds will prevail through early next week, then potentially trend down into the light to moderate range by midweek as high pressure weakens to the north.

Clouds and showers will favor windward and mountain areas each day, especially through the overnight and early morning periods as pockets of moisture move through. Shower coverage may decrease Monday through midweek as some drier air briefly moves into the area.

