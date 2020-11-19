Moderate to breezy trade winds will prevail, then increase Friday through the weekend

Weather Blog
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Moderate to breezy trade winds will prevail through Thursday night, then increase Friday through the weekend as high pressure builds to the north.

Clouds and showers will favor windward and mountain areas each day, especially through the overnight and early morning periods as pockets of moisture move through. Trade winds should begin to trend down early next week. 

