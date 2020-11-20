HONOLULU (KHON2) — Moderate to breezy trade winds will prevail Friday, then become strong over the weekend as high pressure builds to the north.
[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]
Clouds and showers will favor windward and mountain areas each day, especially through the overnight and early morning periods as pockets of moisture move through. Trade winds should begin to trend down early next week.
An upper disturbance moving into the area early next week could lead to better shower coverage across windward areas.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Moderate to breezy trade winds will prevail Friday, then strengthen over the weekend
- Social Scene: Cassette tapes making a comeback
- Newsfeed Now: CDC recommends no travel for Thanksgiving; no COVID relief package before holiday
- President-elect Biden turns 78, will be oldest U.S. president
- Pfizer seeking emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in US