HONOLULU (KHON2) — The high-pressure ridge north of the islands will strengthen from later tonight into the weekend, trade winds will remain in the moderate to breezy range from Saturday through the end of next week.

Three upper-level disturbances passing from east to west over the next seven days will lift the subsidence inversion heights enough for more typical windward and mountain shower activity.

These periods of showers will favor the overnight to early morning hours along the eastern slopes of each island.