HONOLULU (KHON2) — A high pressure ridge north of the islands will keep moderate to breezy trade winds with brief passing windward and mountain showers in the forecast into Friday.

The ridge will weaken from late Friday into the weekend as a dissipating cold front approaches from the north.

Lighter wind speed trends are expected along with a slight decrease in shower activity this weekend.

A small craft advisory remains in effect.