Moderate to breezy trade winds return

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Moderate to breezy easterly trade winds will return today and persist through the weekend, with clouds and showers favoring windward and mountain locations.

Windward shower coverage could increase late Friday through Saturday night as an upper disturbance moves through from north to south.

Warm and humid conditions may return early next week as the trade winds diminish in response to a cold front passing far to the north.

A small craft advisory is in effect.