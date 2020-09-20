Moderate to breezy trade winds prevail

HONOLULU (KHON2) – An uptick of trade wind showers are expected overnight tonight especially across the smaller islands.

Showers will be on the decrease Sunday afternoon with a mostly dry trade wind pattern returning for the upcoming week.

Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will continue through next week, but may weaken just a touch on Monday and Tuesday, before picking back up towards the second half of next week.

Overall we saw humidities drop down into the 40s for select leeward areas today, but wind speeds remained just below Red Flag criteria.

An increase in moisture is expected tonight, but showers will continue to be focused over windward areas.

On Sunday, we are expecting a repeat of today with humidities dropping into the 40s in the afternoon with wind speeds holding just below the Red Flag criteria.