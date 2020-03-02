Moderate to breezy trade winds expected, with passing showers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A strong high pressure system north to northeast of the Hawaiian Islands will weaken Monday with moderate to breezy trade winds forecast across the state. An upper level low lingering over the island chain today will enhance shower activity especially along windward and mountain slopes of all islands.

Both systems will weaken and drift away from the islands producing lighter trade winds along with drying trends on Tuesday and Wednesday. Another strong high center builds back in over the Central Pacific producing breezy to locally windy trade winds with increasing shower trends from Thursday on into the weekend.