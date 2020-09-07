Moderate to breezy trade winds expected to kick off the week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A modest increase in moisture moving into the islands from the east will support better windward shower coverage through early Tuesday, with some showers potentially reaching our parched leeward areas.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

The best chance for this enhanced activity will be through the overnight and early morning hours.

Moderate, at times, locally breezy trade winds will continue through Thursday, then potentially relax Friday through the weekend as high pressure weakens to the north.

Latest Stories on KHON2