Moderate to breezy trade winds expected to continue across the state

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A high pressure ridge will remain locked in place north of the state for the next seven days, keeping a moderate to breezy trade wind pattern in place with periods of mainly windward and mountain trade wind showers.
Shower activity will trend a bit higher from starting later tonight through Friday night with most of the shower activity developing in the overnight to early morning hours along windward slopes.
