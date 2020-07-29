Moderate to breezy trade winds expected to continue across the state

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A high pressure ridge will remain locked in place north of the state for the next seven days, keeping a moderate to breezy trade wind pattern in place with periods of mainly windward and mountain trade wind showers.

Shower activity will trend a bit higher from starting later tonight through Friday night with most of the shower activity developing in the overnight to early morning hours along windward slopes.

