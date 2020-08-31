Moderate to breezy trade winds expected through Tuesday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — High pressure north of the main Hawaiian Islands will keep moderate to breezy trade winds in the forecast through Tuesday.
Scant showers will favor windward and mountain areas in the overnight to early morning hours.
By Wednesday, high pressure to our north will weaken, causing local winds to decrease slightly. Expect rather dry weather to last into next weekend.
