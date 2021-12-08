Moderate to breezy trade winds are expected to last through Sunday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The kona low continues to drift westward away from the state today and returning trade winds are producing more stable conditions across the region.

Moderate to breezy trade winds are forecast to last through Sunday with clouds and showers favoring windward and mountain areas with drier conditions over leeward sections of each island.

A weakening cold front appears to drift into the islands from the north early next week increasing shower trends and strengthening trade wind speeds.