HONOLULU (KHON2) –A high-pressure ridge north of the islands will keep trade winds in the forecast into next weekend.

Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will continue for the next seven days with a slight weakening in wind speeds on Monday and Tuesday.

Clouds and brief passing showers will favor windward and mountain areas, mainly in the overnight through early morning hours.