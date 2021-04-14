HONOLULU (KHON2) — Moderate to breezy northeast trade winds will prevail through Thursday, then ease into the light to moderate range Friday through Saturday as a band of moisture associated with a dissipated front moves in from the north.

Windward shower coverage will remain limited into Friday due to the cool and dry pattern in place, but should trend up Friday night into Saturday as the band of moisture arrives.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

A warmer pattern is expected early next week as the trade winds shift to a more typical easterly direction on Sunday, then out of the east-southeast early next week.