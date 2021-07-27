HONOLULU (KHON2) — Moderate to breezy easterly trade winds will continue through midweek, then strengthen Thursday through the weekend.

Clouds and showers will favor windward and mauka locations, especially overnight through the morning periods.

Areas of tropical moisture moving through from east to west combined with an upper trough nearby to the northwest may enhance shower coverage and intensity periodically.

As the trades increase later in the week, some of these showers may carry over into our dry leeward areas.

A return of drier trade wind conditions is anticipated this weekend.