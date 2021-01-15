Massive surf of 40 to 50 feet to impact north shores Saturday; high surf warning for north, west shores

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The largest northwest swell of the season thus far will rapidly fill in tonight and peak on Saturday.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

Surf of 40 to 50 feet with occasional high sets are expected along select north facing exposures.

The combination of giant surf and the recent spring tides will likely cause waves to overtop lower roadways that are closer to the shoreline and may cause impacts to coastal properties and infrastructures.

Surf rapidly building to 40 to 50 feet tonight through Saturday along north facing shores. Surf rapidly building to 25 to 35 feet tonight through Saturday along west facing shores.

Expect ocean water surging and sweeping across beaches, coastal benches, and lava flows creating the potential for impacts to coastal properties and infrastructure, including roadways. Powerful longshore and rip currents will be present at most beaches. Large breaking waves and strong currents may impact harbor entrances and channels causing challenging boat handling.