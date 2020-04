HONOLULU (KHON2)

A ridge to the north will move close to the islands by Sunday.

Trade winds will continue around the Hawai’i Island, but daytime sea breezes and nighttime land breezes winds will prevail over the smaller islands.

The atmosphere will remain stable, so rainfall will remain light.

Trade winds will spread back over the area during the second half of the week as the ridge builds back north of the islands.