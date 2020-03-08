Loss of trade winds middle of next week

HONOLULU (KHON2)

Trade wind speeds will decrease on Sunday as the high pressure center north of the state slides eastward and slowly weakens.

Drier shower trends will hold through Sunday as a high pressure ridge aloft keeps conditions fairly stable.

An unstable cloud band, associated with an old cold front, will drift into the islands from the north on Monday enhancing shower activity especially over windward and mountain areas.

A cold front will approach the islands from the northwest on Tuesday causing wind directions to veer from the east to the southeast on Wednesday.

A series of upper troughs passing through the region next week will keep good chances for showers in the local forecast from Monday onward.