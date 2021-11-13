Locally heavy showers to start overnight

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Wet weather will move into the state tonight through Monday morning as a weakening cold front drifts into the western islands and a tropical moisture plume moves up from the south into the eastern and central islands.

A strong upper level trough will produce periods of heavy rainfall and isolated thunderstorms across the region from Sunday into Sunday night.

Conditions will begin to stabilize from Monday morning onward with enhanced rainfall lingering over portions of Maui County.

Drier trends will start by Monday afternoon as the upper trough passes eastward through the island chain.

High pressure will build back into the region from Tuesday onward with more stable conditions and continued lighter winds.