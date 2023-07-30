HONOLULU (KHON2) – Locally breezy trade winds will prevail through next week.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies across windward and mauka areas with scattered showers, mainly overnight and early mornings.
Partly cloudy with isolated showers leeward.
by: Kamaka Pili
